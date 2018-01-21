Syria still facing threats posed by US, Turkey

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said despite recent victories, Syria is still facing problems on behalf of the US, Turkey, and some other hostile countries.

Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of Syria’s Ba'ath party Hilal al-Hilal on Saturday. He said “regardless of military issues, it is expected that the influence of antagonistic countries will continue on cultural and economic issues.”

In the meeting, Kharrazi stated "Syria needs reconstruction and economic prosperity, therefore, some countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are trying to have influence in Syria in different ways.”

He further added "enemies are designing plots in the media and cultural scene, which requires the vigilance of all groups.”

He stressed that the collaboration of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah in defending Syria against its enemies and fighting the Takfiris and extremists would continue.

The Kharrazi further stated that the Ba'ath Party of Syria played an important role in foiling the plots.

Hilal al-Hilal also said that Syria's enemies over the past years have been angry with the unity between the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah and created the Syrian crisis.

Praising the role that Iran played in defeating terrorists in Syria, Hilal al-Hilal added “the countries that stood alongside the [Syria’s] nation and government, will definitely play a major role in the reconstruction of the country.”

Syria’s Ba'ath party was founded in 1963 and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still the secretary general of the Party.

KI/IRN82802406