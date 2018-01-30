TAPI gas pipeline 'unlikely' to compete with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian oil minister said on Tuesday that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) is unlikely to be built, blaming the Pakistani side for failing to complete Iran-Pakistan pipeline.

Referring to the construction of a pipeline to transfer gas from Turkmenistan to the Indian subcontinent with Saudi Arabia’s finance, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said “there are barriers to the construction of the pipeline because of the fact that there are serious disagreements between Pakistan and India and they cannot cooperate easily.”

With regard to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Iran oil minister blamed Pakistani side for the failures in the construction of the pipeline, adding that “Saudi Arabia and the United States also might have played a role in that regard.”

Saudi Arabia, which is unhappy with Iran's revival of its ties with the world after the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA, has made any possible efforts to prevent the revival of Iran's presence in the global energy market but it has not succeeded so far.

KI/IRN82813374