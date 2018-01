TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister has expressed his condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah over the demise of his spouse ‘s father.

In his message, Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his condolences to Nasrallah’s family over the demise of Mostafa Yasin saying that may Allah grant him a place in paradise and may Allah also help him and his family through the tough time.

