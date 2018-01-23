Spokesman denies reports on cancellation of Zarif's visit to Davos in last minute

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, “nowadays, no decision had yet been adopted for foreign trips of the foreign minister due to the enforcement of new structure of the Foreign Ministry.”

Speaking on late Monday, he denied a news released by one of the western media outlets, saying that Iranian foreign minister has canceled his visit to Davos Economic Forum in the last minute and reiterated, “no decision had not been adopted for foreign trips of the foreign minister.”

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif decided to cancel his trip to other countries due to lack of enforcement of new structure of the Foreign Ministry and significance of supervision on this issue, Ghasemi maintained.

After organizing expert-level sessions under the strict supervision of the foreign minister especially in the past year, the new and modern structure of the Foreign Ministry was approved, he said, adding, “in a very sensitive timespan, we were waiting vehemently for the implementation of new structure of the Foreign Ministry in the best form possible, so that the new structure of the Foreign Ministry came to being at last.”

