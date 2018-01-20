Six Iranian shorts go to Italy’s Cefalù Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The third edition of Cefalù Film Festival in Italy’s Palermo will screen six Iranian short films in its main competition section.

The six Iranian short films to compete with other titles from across the world at the Italian festival include: ‘Sara’s Voice’ directed by Reza Jamali, ‘Sanctus’ directed by Hesam Rahmani, ‘Moon’ by Ramin Mohammadyar, ‘Live’ by Pedram Habib Piran, ‘Helena’ by Amir Hossein Sajjadi, and ‘An Unfinished Dream’ by Shiva Jamshidi.

The third edition of Cefalù Film Festival will take place on a free theme from May 1 – December 31, 2018.

Screening short films of up to fifteen minutes, the festival awards the top films in the special jury prize, best director, best actress, best actor, best foreign short, best animation short, best screenplay, and best soundtrack.

