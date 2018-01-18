‘Immortality’ opens Sofia MENAR filmfest.

The Iranian film ‘Immortality’ opened the 10th Sofia Middle East & North Africa Region (MENAR) Film Festival. Before the film screening, the Cultural Counselor of the embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia Hamidreza Azadi gave the opening speech and introduced the Iranian cinema and ‘Immortality’, with diplomats from various countries and Bulgarian authorities in attendance.

‘Immortality’ is about six families in different compartments of a train, moving through a rainy night. In a single, 145-minute take, the film depicts the families and how their lives are interwoven with each other. Vacillating between dream and reality, each story builds on the one before and leads into the next.

‘Immortality’ has vied at several international film festival and has won an award for the Best Drama Feature from 2017 Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival and the Best Feature Film Award from 2017 Ischia Film Festival.

The 10th Sofia MENAR Film Festival is scheduled for January 12-28, 2018 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

