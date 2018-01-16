‘Bystander’ to vie at Italian filmfest.

The animated short ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi has won tickets to Italy’s Cefalu Film Festival. Short 15 minute films can participate in this Italian festival and foreign films must come with subtitles.

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he was an active revolutionary.

The best film which is selected from among 100 short films, is awarded one thousand euros. Other awards in the festival include the special jury prize, the best director award, the best actress and best actor awards, best foreign short film, best animated short film, best script and best music.

Cefalu Film Festival will be held in Cefalu, Sicily, Italy.

BS/4201593