Three Iranian films to vie at 68th Berlin filmfest.

‘Hendi & Hormoz’, a co-production between Iran and Czech Republic, and ‘Dressage’ from Iran have been admitted to 2018 Generation Short film competitions of Berlinale.

The said Iranian films will compete with other short films such as ‘Adam’ by Maria Solrun, ‘Fortuna’ a Switzerland, Belguim co-production, ‘High Fantasy’ from South Africa, ‘Kissing Candice’ by Aoife McArdle and ‘Retablo’ which is a Peru, Germany, Norway co-production.

After ‘Valderama’ which vied at Generation 2016 of Berlin International Film Festival,‘Hendi & Hormoz’ is the second film by Abbas Amini to participate in Generation 14plus section of the Festival which is specific to audiences above 14 years old.

‘Hendi & Hormoz’ takes place on Iran’s Hormuz Island in the Persian Gulf, where hematite deposits in the soil turn the ocean waves blood-red. 16-year-old Hormoz is married to Hendi, three years his junior, after he promises to work as a miner. But the young man, stirringly played by Hamed Alipour (Valderama), realizes that he cannot find a job. When Hendi becomes pregnant unexpectedly, Hormoz is forced to make an ill-advised pact with a smuggler.

‘Dressage’ by Pooya Bakoobeh tells the story of Golsa and her friends who, motivated primarily by boredom rather than greed, rob a corner shop.

These two films will represent Iran in the 68th Berlin International Film Festival along with ‘Pig’ by Mani Haghighi.

‘Ultima Ration, Mountain of the Sun’, a co-production of Lebanon and Canada directed by Bahar Noorizadeh has been invited to the 13th Forum Expanded program of 2018 Berlinale.

The 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 15 to 25 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

