MEAF obliged to implement Iran-Italy financial deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) was missioned to implement financial agreement inked between Iran and Italy.

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri notified the bylaw ratified by the government with regard to obliging the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) to enforce financial agreement signed between Iran’s banking system and Italian Investment Global Invitalia Institution.

Given the above issue, the Cabinet of Ministers at the proposal of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) approved the financial deal inked between Iran and Italy on Jan. 14 by virtue of Article 138 of the Constitution as follows:

In order to equip and supply required foreign financial resources, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), represented by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is authorized to issue the guarantee bid bond guarantee on Jan. 11 within the framework of yearly budget rules and regulations for enforcing financial agreement inked between Iran’s banking system and Italian Investment Global Invitalia Institution, amounting to €5,000,000,000.

With due observance to the said issue, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has notified the bylaw to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Plan and Budget Organization.

MA/4205252