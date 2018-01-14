Rezaei calls for prosecution of Sanchi’s blamable

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei extended sympathies over the demise of the Iranian crew of Sanchi oil tanker. He condoled the bereaved families.

Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei extended sympathies over the demise of the Iranian crew of Sanchi oil tanker. He condoled the bereaved families.

The Iranian official pointed to the case in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“The death of our compatriots in Sanchi, mine, and earthquake are all demonstrating carelessness toward the value of human life,” reads his message.

The former commander in chief of IRGC called for identification and prosecution of the guilty in the case of the Sanchi oil tanker.

YNG/ 4199416