France urged to make decision over JCPOA, independently from US

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – In his meeting with French Ambassador to Iran on Wednesday morning, Expediency Council (EC) Secretary Mohsen Rezaei opposed presence of MKO in this country and said, “we hope that France will make wise decision independently from the United States.”

The two sides conferred on regional and bilateral issues.

Turning to the position of Iran international affairs, Rezaei said, “we expect France to take influential role of Iran both in regional and international arena.”

He also referred to the widespread activities of Iran in fighting against terrorism and said, “Iran sustained heavy losses in fighting against terrorism both in Syria and Iraq, otherwise, terrorist groups were penetrating into Europe although some ISIL groups have been trained in Iraq and Syria.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Expediency Council secretary pointed to the presence of MKO terrorist group in France and said, “today, France has been turned into secure den for terrorists which has committed many crimes in Iran.”

Rezaei referred to the high missile capabilities and potentials of Iran and said, “missile is the most deterrent weapon in contemporary world of today. If needed, Iran will resort to this advanced weaponry. Under such circumstances, we expect France to make logical decision differently from the United States.”

For his part, French Ambassador to Iran françois sénémaud pointed to the key role of the Expediency Council as main decision-making body and said, “misunderstanding on terrorism was removed between the two countries but French government is fully aware of outstanding role of Iran in fighting against terrorism.”

He then referred to Iran’s missile power and said, “French government believes that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, should be maintained sound and safe in a way that France is against with the United States in this regard which intends to ditch the deal in its favor.”

French ambassador put trade volume exchanged between Iran and France in 2017 at $4 billion, so that France is the first Iran oil customer in Europe which imported €2 million worth of crude oil from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same year.

