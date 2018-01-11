Iran strongly calls China for help to Iranian crew of tanker

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei who has been tasked with heading the follow-up committee of oil-tanker-accident, issued a letter addressing Chinese officials to shore up efforts for rescuing the crew of the Iranian oil tanker in Chinese waters.

“As it is likely to find some missing crew alive, considering the hesitation in rescue efforts for the accident-stricken crew tanker, I expect suitable follow-ups by Chinese navy, ministry of transportation, and other relevant organizations of that country,” reads the letter issued by Iran's Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei.

Iranian President Rouhani appointed Mr. Rabiei as the head of the committee to follow-up the case of the tanker accident off Chinese coast. Mr. Rabiei issued the letter on Thursday addressing his Chinese counterpart, Yin Weimin, the Chinese Minister of Human Resources and Social Security.

The ship, the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker, was carrying Iran-produced condensate, a highly flammable ultra-light crude, to deliver to South Korea when it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea, on Saturday January 9, 2018.

The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate, equivalent to about 1 million barrels and worth some $60 million.

