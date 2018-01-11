Rescue teams pull back after explosion aboard Iranian tanker

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Four days after the collision that sparked a huge blaze on board of Iranian-owned oil tanker, a new explosion on Wednesday pushed the rescue crew back.

China’s Transport Ministry (MOT) issued a statement on Wednesday recounting that there was an explosion aboard the Iranian oil tanker that collided with a Chinese grain ship after rescue crews tried to use foam to extinguish the fire.

The explosion happened at around 13:35 Beijing time on Wednesday

Emergency ships were forced to withdraw to safe distance after THE explosion, the MOT said

An Iranian-owned tanker collided with a cargo ship off the eastern coast of China, leaving 32 people missing.

The collision occurred between the “Sanchi” tanker and the huge Hong Kong freighter “CF Crystal” in the East China Sea on Saturday at around 12:00 GMT, according to reports in the Chinese media, which cited the Chinese Ministry of Transport on Sunday.

The tanker, which was carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensed oil for South Korea, “caught fire,” according to the ministry’s statement.

Reports said 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi sailors went missing in the collision.

