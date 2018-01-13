Iran calls for China, Japan's aid in rescuing Sanchi crew

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran has called on Chinese and Japanese armies to lend their help in rescuing the missing Iranian crew on board of an oil tanker 'Sanchi' that collided with a freighter off China’s coast last week and caught fire.

According to the spokesperson for Iran’s Army, Shahin Taghikhani, a meeting was held with military attachés of China and Japan on Friday in Tehran, during which Iranian army officials extended the worries of the families of the missing Iranian crew in the oil tanker incident and called on the two countries to lend the full support of their respective armies for the rescue operations.

“During the meeting, both the Chinese and Japanese military attachés announced that they would inform the commanders and officials of their respective countries as soon as possible,” the army spokesperson said.

He went on to add that a special operations team from Iran’s Navy has been situated at Port of Shanghai on Thursday, waiting for the Chinese army to provide them with flight equipment to carry out the relief and rescue operations.

The Iranian oil tanker Sanchi, with 32 crew on board, collided with a Chinese freighter off China's east coast last Saturday. The body of a crew member was found on Monday in the water near the tanker, but the search for the remaining sailors continue.

The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tons of condensate, worth some $60 million, and bound for the Republic of Korea.

