Visa-free travel to Qeshm island of Iran opened

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – According to Iranian deputy foreign minister, the nationals of 180 countries can travel to Iranian southern island of Qeshm with no need to apply for visa prior to their travel.

“With opening of the electric visa issuance office at Qeshm Airport, the nationals of 180 countries in the world can receive their visa at Qeshm Airport within 20 minutes with just having their passport at hand,” said Hassan Ghashghavi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs.

The senior diplomat made the remarks late on Wednesday at the ceremony of opening the visa-issuance office at the airport.

Qeshm Island, located between the opening of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, is Iran’s second free trade zone and a unique tourism hub. Qeshm has semi-equatorial climate and is hot and humid most of the year. The island experiences pleasant falls, mild winters and springs, and very hot summers.

According to the diplomat, the foreign nationals can refer to the same office if they wanted to extend their period of stay in Iran, without needing to visit embassies or consulates.

“Foreign citizens can also apply for tourism visas without physical presence in Iranian missions just using the Internet. The procedure code will be sent to their cell phones.

