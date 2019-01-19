Dep. of Environment likely to consent to completing Persian Gulf Bridge

The Persian Gulf Bridge, inaugurated in 2011, is a 2.4-kilometer-long road-rail bridge currently under construction, linking the Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf to its coast in Bandar Abbas.

Speaking to ILNA, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Iran’s Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones, Morteza Bank, said the country's most important incomplete project in the free zones at the moment is the Persian Gulf Bridge that has remained unfinished due to disagreements over environmental factors.

Those opposing the project say the bridge would change the status of the Qeshm Island and affect the marine environment, he said, adding that those in favor of the project argue that connecting the island to the mainland will not cause any problems.

He added that all these factors are under review and consideration, and the project is awaiting a final decision.

He then cited a recent report submitted by the managing director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization which indicated that negotiations with the Department of Environment has reached a positive point and that there is a possibility for reaching an agreement on completing the project.

