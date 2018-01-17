FM Zarif meets with Syrian Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh, who in Tehran Tehran for the 13th PUIC meeting, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the foreign ministry headquarters, on Wednesday.

                                      

2018-01-17 19:08

