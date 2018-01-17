پارسی
Wed 17 January 2018
FM Zarif meets with Syrian Parl. speaker
TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh, who in Tehran Tehran for the 13th PUIC meeting, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the foreign ministry headquarters, on Wednesday.
By: Mohammadreza Abbasi
2018-01-17 19:08
