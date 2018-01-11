US govt has lost face before Iranian people: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif condemned the US House of Representatives’ resolution in support of the recent riots in Iran.

“The US government has lost the confidence of the world including the people of Iran,” asserted Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks late on Wednesday addressing the media representatives in Moscow after his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign minister’s remarks came after the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday supporting the recent riots in Iran.

“Our people have proved they are following to realize their rights and the Iranian government and the Islamic Republic Establishment are both respectful towards the rights of the nation and assert that the people have the right to choose and criticize,” he maintained.

“None of US allies in the region give the same rights to their people and interestingly neither US government nor US congress are worried about lack of democracy in these countries,” said the Iranian top diplomat referring to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain which are ruled by monarchs with no parliament and election in their political system.

“We are more than anything dependent on our people and we have always asserted that we owe our security, serenity, peace, and economic progress to our people,” reiterated Mr. Zarif.

“One of policies of him [Trump] is to be unpredictable but he has gone so far in this policy that US is not trustworthy even for its allies,” said the Iranian foreign minister touching upon Trump’s probable decision about leaving the JCPOA.

“As a result, I think it is unlikely that even Mr. Trump know what he is going to do with the JCPOA and accordingly the Europeans cannot guess what he is going to do,” noted the top diplomat.

