Interior min. presents report on recent riots to Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced on Sunday that he has presented a report on the recent riots in Iran to the president.

According to the Public Relations Department of Interior Ministry, the report is based on the information provided by the security and legislative organizations, and it has addressed and identified the causes behind the unrest, and had suggested solutions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani had earlier asked the interior minister to prepare and present a detailed report on the riots in the coordination with other governmental organizations.

