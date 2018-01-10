UN participation in Sochi Congress on Syria in its interest

NEW YORK , Jan. 10 (MNA) – Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia expressed hope that the UN will participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in the Russian city of Sochi on January 29-30.

Russia Today quoted Nebenzia at the conclusion of a close-door meeting held by the UN Security Council on Tuesday on Syria as saying that Sochi Congress is not a single event, but an activity that would support the process led by the UN on Syria, therefore, the participation of the UN is in its interest.

He affirmed that there is no substitute for Geneva track, wondering at the same time, “But has progress been made in Geneva?”

The three guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities agreement in Syria, namely (Russia, Iran and Turkey) have agreed during Astana 8th Meeting on the tight cooperation to prepare for holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on Jan. 29-30 with the participation of all spectrums of the Syrian society.

SANA/MNA