Reaching solution for crisis in Syria based on respecting its sovereignty, unity

In a press conference on Saturday with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Lavrov said that they discussed the steps for implementing the tasks put forth in the Astana formula, particularly regarding fighting terrorism and providing suitable conditions for the return of displaced Syrians.

He added that they focused on the situation in Syria after the withdrawal of US forces that are present illegally, and understanding was reached regarding coordinating steps on the ground under the new conditions.

Lavrov said that they discussed efforts for reaching a political solution via the Astana process and based on the results of the intra-Syrian dialogue congress held in Sochi in January.

He also hoped that the committee for discussing the constitution will begin work in Geneva as soon as possible.

