Astana meeting on Syria major political event in 2017

ASTANA , Jan. 10 (MNA) – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said that launching the Astana meetings on Syria was one of the most important political events in 2017.

Accepting the credential of ambassadors of several countries, Nazarbayev said that his country has started to enjoy an active position in the international arena and that would allow it to contribute to solving the most current global and regional problems and enhancing issues of stability, safety and dialogue among civilizations.

The Kazakh capital held eight rounds of talks on Syria, the latest of which was on December 2017, during which the talks’ guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria and finding a political solution to the crisis in it, and announced their determination to work towards supporting the preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi on January 29-30 with the participation of all elements of Syrian society.

SANA/MNA