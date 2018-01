TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The 15th edition of Shahid Hasheminejad Wrestling Cup will take place in Iran with foreign and Iranian teams vying with each other.

The 15th edition of Shahid Hasheminejad Wrestling Cup will be held on March 1 and 2, 2018 in Behshahr, Iran.

Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan have received invitations to attend the tournaments with their teams.

Several teams from around Iran will also take part in this Iranian Youth Wrestling Cup.

