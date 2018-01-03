Official calls for Iran-Tajikistan intelligence coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the Tajik ambassador to Tehran it is necessary for Iran-Tajikistan to develop anti-terrorist intelligence cooperation.

“Historical ties and the common language provide a solid foundation for developing political, cultural and economic bilateral relations that should be in line with the interests of the people of Iran and Tajikistan,” said Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks during his meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan to Iran, Nematullah Emamzadeh, on Wednesday in Tehran.

The Iranian official urged for intelligence interaction between the security forces of Iran and Tajikistan to shore up efforts against terrorist and Takfirist groups in the region parallel with political and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

“The formation of bilateral friendship and parliamentary groups and interaction between the parliaments of the two countries will ease the way for more interactions,” said Mr. Amir-Abdollahian.

“Enemies are always looking for a gap between the two countries, which should be prevented by the continuation of dialogue and consultation among high-ranking officials of Iran and Tajikistan not to let the evil intentions of the enemies of the two countries and the two nations get realized,” he said.

The Tajik diplomat, in this meeting, for his part, called for speeding up the course of interactions between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan.

“There are vast areas of potential cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan that should be activated with precise plans and programs,” Mr. Emamzadeh asserted.

