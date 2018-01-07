Tehran Security Conf. to host 80 foreign guests

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Eighty foreign guests invited from executive and scientific elites from regional and trans-regional countries will take part in the Tehran Security Conference slated for January 8, according to the event’s director.

Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, director of Tehran Security Conference, told reporters on Sunday that the three-day event that will kick off on Monday, comprises three sessions, adding “the first session, entitled ‘Foreign Policy and Regional Security’ will discuss and examine the architecture of security orders in West Asia, as well as the role of Iran, regional and trans-regional powers in West Asia's security.”

He named the second session as ‘Economy and Regional Security’, adding that topics of discussion will focus on aspects of economic security in West Asia.

“The third session, named ‘Defense and Regional Security’, will be held on Monday evening,” he said. “It will include talks on defense and security cooperation in West Asia, as well as the role of Resistance Front, the Palestinian issue, and arms and security trends in the region.”

According to Dehghani, key speakers of the event include Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, who will deliver a speech at the closing ceremony of the conference.

The goal of the conference, Dehghani noted, is to establish a forum for dialogue, confidence-building and strengthening cooperation among West Asian countries to achieve security and collective development; “the Tehran Security Conference can also provide a good basis for strengthening and consolidating consultation and cooperation between the countries of the region,” he added.

