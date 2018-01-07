Iran-Iraq War experience relevant to Syrian crisis

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Vice chairman of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group met with Syrian prime minister and said that sharing the experience of rebuilding infrastructures after Iran-Iraq war can help economic development in Syria.

Vice Chairman of Iran-Syria Parlimentary Friendship Group Ahmad Salek met with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis where he stressed the necessity of expanding mutual cooperation and said that the long history of positive, brotherly relations between the two countries serves as a strong basis for expanding political, economic, cultural and especially parliamentary relations.

He expressed his gratitude to the Syrian army for achieving victories against terrorist groups and highlighted the necessity of rehabilitating the country. “Sharing the experience of rebuilding infrastructures after Iran-Iraq war with Syria can help expedite economic development in this country.”

Salek said that international and regional cooperation can strengthen bilateral ties. Levelling criticism against the US and the Zionist Regime for adopting policies that support terrorist groups, he said “the US policy aims to precipitate crises in the region and strengthen the Zionist Regime. Islamic countries can oppose this policy through unity and integrity.”

For his part, the Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said “we consider the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and brotherly country in the region. Iran’s support for Syria against Takfiri groups has improved our military powers and led to the defeat of ISIL.”

He also highlighted the expansion and development of economic and commercial relations between Syria and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

