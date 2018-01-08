US hostility to Iran has no specific justification

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Commander of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Seyyed Abdol-Rahim Mousavi said, “deep-rooted hostility of American government with Iran before and after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution is obvious and there is no need to justify the issue.”

Speaking on Monday morning on the sidelines of his visit from the salient achievements of the Foundation to Safeguard and Preserve Sacred Defense Works and Values in the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Museum, he pointed to the transparent support of US President Donald Trump over Iran’s recent chaos and turmoil in the country and added, “however, US government has left no stone unturned before and after the Islamic Revolution to mar the true image of Islamic Iran in the global level.”

US government resorts to any means in order to overthrow and topple Iranian government, he said and reiterated, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Iranian government under its wise leadership has thwarted conspiracies waged by US government against Iran.”

During forty years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian government has foiled US plots sowed in this country.

In conclusion, the commander pointed to the subjects of Sacred Defense and emphasized, “paying due attention to these issues can show the depth of hostility of US government against Islamic Iran which can empower us to overcome upcoming problems successfully.”

