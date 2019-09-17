Pres. Rouhani to observe Sacred Defense Week parades

The head of the Foundation for Preservation of Sacred Defense Works and Values, Brigadier General Bahman Kargar, said on Tuesday that just like the past years, the countrywide military parades will be staged on the first day of the Sacred Defense Week (September 22).

“President Rouhani will observe the parades in Tehran,” he added.

The president will deliver a speech during the event, which will be attended by top military commanders.

In late September 1980, the regime of slain Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched a war against Iran. The eight-year war is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and the Sacred Defense Week is held on the anniversary of the beginning of the war.

Every year, various units of the Iranian Armed Forces representing the Navy, Air Force, Army Ground Force, Airborne division, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Police hold parades to honor the martyrs of the war.

In capital Tehran, the parades are held at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, south of the city.

The most recent achievements of the Iranian armed forces in the missile industry, equipment for the ground, naval and air defense forces, as well as communication gear, will be put on display in the military events.

Similar parades will also be held in other Iranian provinces to commemorate the occasion.

MNA/IRN83478810