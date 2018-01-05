Jaipur Festival to host ‘Sara & Aida’, 2 other Iranian films

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘Sara & Aida’, directed by Maziar Miri will compete at the 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival.

‘Sara & Aida’ along with two other Iranian films ‘Kupal’ directed by Azem Mollaie and ‘The Man Who Wasn’t Here’ by Ata Mojabi will be competing with 19 titles from India, USA (11 films), Germany, Canada, France (3 from each country), Russia, China, Spain, Australia, UAE, England, Poland and Finland, etc.

The 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival will be held in Jaipur, India between 6-10 January, 2018. The purpose of this film festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas & culture between India & other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. JIFF also promotes friendship and co-operation among people of the world through the medium of films & documentaries, according to the festival official website.

