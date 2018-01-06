‘Searing Summer’ to vie in Dhaka Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – ‘Searing Summer’ directed by Ebrahim Irajzad will compete in the Asian section of the 26th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

‘Searing Summer’ narrates the story of Nasrin, who is faced with a dilemma of either staying in an unhappy marriage, or divorcing her husband but losing custody of her daughter in the process. Instead of merely picking the less bad alternative, Nasrin makes her own way when she takes her daughter with her and moves, without her husband’s approval. But when he suddenly reappears in their lives, their situation changes dramatically.

Irajzad’s flick has previously taken part in the 28th edition of Stockholm Film Festival in Sweden.

The 26th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival will be held on 12-20 January, 2018.

MS/4192231