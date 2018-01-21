'Kupal' goes to SF IndieFest

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Kupal’ directed by Kazem Mollaie will be screened in the main competition section of 20th San Francisco Independent Film Festival in US.

'Kupal' narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in his basement with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of Kupal and the tagline is, ‘you can’t be alone in this world!’

Mollaie, who is both the director and the script writer of 'Kupal', has previously produced several successful short films and presented them to national and international film festivals. They include 'Please Stay Away from the Red Line', 'Minus' and 'Delete'.

The 20th edition of San Francisco Independent Film Festival will be held on February 1 – 15, 2018, in the US.

