‘Sara & Aida’ awarded at Jaipur Festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘Sara & Aida’, directed by Maziar Miri has been awarded at the 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival.

‘Sara & Aida’ which was directed by well-known Iranian filmmaker Maziar Miri competed in the Feature Fiction Film category at the Indian Jaipur Festival, jiffindia.org reported.

The film tells the story of a friendship between two girls which turns into a challenge in the face of a problem.

‘Sara & Aida’ has been already featured in Sheed Persian Film Festival and Casa Asia Film Festival (Spain).

The 10th edition of India's Jaipur International Film Festival was held in Jaipur, India on January 6-10, 2018. The purpose of this film festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas & culture between India & other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. JIFF also promotes friendship and co-operation among people of the world through the medium of films & documentaries, according to the festival official website.

