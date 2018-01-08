Junior futsal team likely to face Thailand, Brazil in friendly before Olympics

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iran national Junior futsal team will probably hold friendly matches against Thailand and Brazil in preparation for Junior Olympics games.

Iran’s national junior Futsal team coach, Ali Sanei, said that they have applied for several friendly matches before Junior Olympics Games.

In relation to the applications they have submitted so far for friendly matches, Abbass Torabian, Head of Futsal Committee in Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation, said “we have talked with Thai officials so far and it is highly likely that the junior futsal team will have a friendly match with Thai team,” adding that they have had negotiations with Brazil, and when the date is concluded, the Brizilian team will travel to Iran.

