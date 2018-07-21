Iran to host Asian Nations Chess Cup next week

The 2018 edition of the Asian Nations Chess Cup will open in Iranian western city of Hamedan on Thursday, July 26, and will come to an end on Saturday, August 4, after ten days of competition.

“This edition of the event is hosting Asian powerhouses which improves the level of this edition of the competitions and this fact will give the Iranian chess players the chance to have serious opponents challenging them,” Shadi Paridar, the first Iranian female Grandmaster of chess who heads the Chess Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran told the local media on Saturday.

All nations attending are represented by a men’s team of four players and one reserve and by a women’s team of four players and one reserve.

The winning teams will represent the continent of Asia in the 2019 World (Women’s) Team Championship.

According to Paridar, two Iranian teams will participate in the tournament. Sara Khadem Alsharia, Mitra Hejazi Pour, Mobina Ali Nasab, Vesal Hamedinia and Anahita Zahedifar make up the team A of Iran.

Motahare Asadi, Mitra Asgharzadeh, Homa Alavi, Anousha Mahdian and Setareh Sebterasool are members of Iran's team B.

China, India, Iran (Green), Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Iran (Red), Uzbekistan, Iran White, Bangladesh, Syria, Oman and Afghanistan are the teams vying in the men's division.

China, Kazakhstan, India, Vietnam, Iran (Green), Uzbekistan, Iran (Red) and Syria compete in the women's division.

