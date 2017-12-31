Parl. adviser to Trump: ‘don’t get excited’

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian responded to US president’s meddlesome remarks about the recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in Iran.

In a tweet on Sunday addressing US President Donald Trump, Amir-Abdollahian said "do not get excited; sedition, unrest and chaos are different from gatherings and peaceful protests to pursue people's livelihoods."

“The Iranian people prefer the national security and religious democracy of the Islamic system to the domination of the White House's hypocritical and terrorist policies," he noted.

Trump made meddlesome remarks about the recent gatherings in protest against economic conditions in Iran and said the Iranian government should "respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!"

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi also denounced US officials' duplicitous and opportunist support for recent gatherings, saying the Iranian nation gives no credit to the opportunistic remarks of American officials or Mr. Trump.”

The price hikes triggered demonstrations earlier this week in a number of Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, and Mashhad, with the participants demanding the government resolve the economic woes.

