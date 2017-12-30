Trump tweets meddling remarks in support of Iran protests

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump in meddling remarks posted on his Twitter on Fri. backed protests in some cities in Iran over price hikes and unauthorized credit institutions.

US President Donald Trump made some meddling remarks in a tweet posted on Friday, noting the reports on public protests in some cities across Iran over economic woes, saying Iranian citizens were “fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad.”

“Iranian [government] should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!,” he continued.

Trump’s remarks followed a statement issued by US Department of State on Friday in which the American administration, in a meddlesome move and by repeating baseless accusations against Iranian officials, called on all countries in the world to support Iranian people and their demands.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, also backed the protests in a similar tweet on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the US meddling remarks on Saturday, saying the Iranian people held no regard for Washington’s “opportunistic claims”, stressing that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran includes democratic procedures for legally supporting the civic demands of the people, and pursuing these demands within the framework of the law is fully feasible.

