French Judo coach lands in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – National Iranian Judo Federation has officially invited a French coach to make a visit to Tehran and negotiate inking of a contract.

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Judo Federation said, as per earlier coordination, Nicolas Baudou, one of world’s leading judo coaches arrived in Iran’s capital city on Saturday morning to attend joint talks.

The French coach will be staying in Iran for a week and will make visits to training sessions of the national team. In case agreements are reached between the two sides, further decisions will be made on how to proceed and on his future activities in Iran.

Previously, coaches from Azerbaijan and Ukraine had traveled to Tehran though no final accord was sealed between them and the Federation’s officials.

Judo in Iran was mainly promoted by the great results of Arash Miresmaeili. He was double World Champion in 2001 and 2003 and won bronze in 2005 and 2007. Arash Miresmaeili pulled back from the 2004 Olympic Games as a hero. Iranian judoka Sayed Mahmoud Miran won bronze at the Worlds in 2001 and was 5th at the Olympic Games in 2004.

Also Masoud Haji Akhound Zade, Ali Malootmat and Mohamed Reza Rodaki finished fifth at Olympic level. In 2016 judo Iran had Alireza Khojasteh, Saeid Mollaei and Javad Mahjoub at the Olympic Games in Rio. Judoka Mahjoub won the only Grand Slam for Iran, in 2013 the IJF Grand Slam in Moscow.

