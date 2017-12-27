Judo outfit to attend Tunis Grand Prix 2018

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – National Iranian judo team will depart for Tunisia to take part at Tunis Grand Prix as their first sportive event in the approaching year of 2018.

The IJF World Judo Tour 2018 will launch in Africa in January with the Tunis Grand Prix in Tunisia. The season-opener for 2018 is highly-anticipated and will attract 396 judo practitioners from 46 countries.

The Persian squad at the tournament will comprise seven skilful athletes who will face rivals in a bid to collect medals from 19-21 January 2018.

Iran’s hopes are therefore pinned on Ghasem Nourizadeh and Alireza Khojasteh (-66kg), Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanlu (-73kg), Saeid Molaei (-81kg), Hamidreza Sajadifar and Ramin Safavieh (-100kg) as well as Javad Mahjoub (+100kg).

Iranian sportsmen are slated to attend a training camp in Tashkent of Uzbekistan in the days to come before departing for Tunis in Tunisia.

