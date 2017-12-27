Judo outfit to attend Tunis Grand Prix 2018

The IJF World Judo Tour 2018 will launch in Africa in January with the Tunis Grand Prix in Tunisia. The season-opener for 2018 is highly-anticipated and will attract 396 judo practitioners from 46 countries.
The Persian squad at the tournament will comprise seven skilful athletes who will face rivals in a bid to collect medals from 19-21 January 2018.
Iran’s hopes are therefore pinned on Ghasem Nourizadeh and Alireza Khojasteh (-66kg), Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanlu (-73kg), Saeid Molaei (-81kg), Hamidreza Sajadifar and Ramin Safavieh (-100kg) as well as Javad Mahjoub (+100kg).
Iranian sportsmen are slated to attend a training camp in Tashkent of Uzbekistan in the days to come before departing for Tunis in Tunisia.
HA/4184051
