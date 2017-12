TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s First Deputy Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Christians on the New Year during today’s parliament public session, hoping for more peace through the teachings of prophet Jesus.

Masoud Pezeshkian, who was chairing today’s public session of the Parliament in the absence of the Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, who is currently attending a conference on terrorism in Islamabad, Pakistan, wished for more peace and tranquility throughout the world according to the teachings of prophet Christ.

Pezeshkian's message comes following other Iranian officials’ congratulatory messages on Christmas.

