Zarif, Lavrov, Mogherini talk Syrian crisis

Phone calls came from Mogherini and Lavrov to Zarif within last 48 hours, clearly indicating the dire situation in Syria and the necessity of addressing the conditions on the grounds and Iran’s due geopolitical position and influence in Syria.

In both phone calls, Zarif reasserted Iran’s principled position of emphasizing fight against terrorism and Takfirism, and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire along with efforts to bring a durable peaceful political solution to the country mired in a war guided from outside Syria.

