  1. Politics
13 October 2016 - 13:43

Zarif, Lavrov, Mogherini talk Syrian crisis

Zarif, Lavrov, Mogherini talk Syrian crisis

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has talked to Federica Mogherni of EU and Sergey Lavrov of Russia separately through phone calls to address latest developments on Syrian crisis.

Phone calls came from Mogherini and Lavrov to Zarif within last 48 hours, clearly indicating the dire situation in Syria and the necessity of addressing the conditions on the grounds and Iran’s due geopolitical position and influence in Syria.

In both phone calls, Zarif reasserted Iran’s principled position of emphasizing fight against terrorism and Takfirism, and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire along with efforts to bring a durable peaceful political solution to the country mired in a war guided from outside Syria.

SH/3794580

News Code 120475

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News