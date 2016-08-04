Iranian lady named Montignac peace ambassador

Mrs. Aram Khalkhali a member of Limer Music band of Bushehr performed along the band in French event where she had been in the focus of the organizers of the music festival. The local body, Board of Directors of House of Theatre congratulated this member for her prestigious achievement; “dear Mrs. Aram Khalkhali, it is an honor to hear that you have been selected by head of French Choreography Festival as Peace Ambassador and received Diploma of Honor; we congratulate you and your family on this great feat. The achievement should promote the Iranians abroad to ascend to such high places in international events,” read the message by House of Theatre.

Mohammadreza Beladi, the head of the music band Limer of Bushehr told reporters on Thursday that Mrs. Aram Khalkahli’s performance was considerable in Ritual section of the event; “this is a great honor, since over 400 performers of different music bands expected to be chosen as the ambassador, and Mrs. Khalkhali had the privilege to be selected,” he added.

Mrs. Khalkhali had reportedly briefly addressed the event closing ceremony by conveying the message of peace to other music bands present, wishing global peace for all.

