Foreigners bring $2.5bn FDI to Iran in one month

Board Member of the Iranian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Seyed Hossein Salimi made the remarks estimating that the FDI volume will reach a total of eight billion dollars by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (began March 20).

“Foreign parties have been making visits to the country following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), noted Salimi adding “given that the arrival of foreign investors and direct investment in Iran were subject to resolution of international disputes, the country has issued licenses for 2.5 billion dollars of FDI only for the current month while the figure would mark the total amount of annual investment during sanction years.”

“Currently, the number of foreigners, who are eager to negotiate with Iran and seal contracts, has multiplied and they have decided to visit the country since their studies of the Iranian market have yielded results,” underscored the official asserting “if the current trend continues, we could look forward to attracting a total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of eight billion dollars in the current year.”

Salimi went on to note that the amount of investment marks an unprecedented figure for direct investment in the country; “therefore, we expect good events to take place in arena of attracting FDI to Iran.”

