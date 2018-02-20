Iran welcomes FDI wholeheartedly: Jahangiri

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – In an interview conducted with Financial Times a couple of days ago, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri pointed to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and said, “no governmental official oppose with foreign investment in the country, so that the government will make its utmost effort to materialize objectives of this comprehensive plan within the framework of rules and regulations.”

In response to a question on the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “as long as this comprehensive plan prroduces positive outcomes for Iran in economic terms particularly, Iran will support it confidently, otherwise, logical steps will be taken in this regard.”

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and P5+1 (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany), many foreign companies especially European firms rushed to Iran in order to clinch separate deals with Iran, he said, adding, “Iran is a lucrative market for foreigners in order to invest in this country.”

In conclusion, Jahangiri once again pointed out that Iran will throw its heavyweight on foreign direct investment and called on responsible officials and organizations in the country to take effective steps in line with materializing objectives of this comprehensive plan.

MA/4232539