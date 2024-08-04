Martyr Ismail Haniyeh; Martyr of al-Quds

The terrorist act by the Zionist regime drew global and regional condemnation and reactions shortly after. The different Resistance groups in the West Asia region issued separate messages condemning the heinous crime, which took in violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran has stressed to avenge the blood of the new Martyr of Quds. Mehr News Agency International Affairs Department has created a file entitled "Ismail Haniyeh; Martyr of Al-Quds" to look into the personality and actions of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and the implications of his assassination for the region.