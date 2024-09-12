"Haniyeh’s martyrdom to increase resilience against Israel"

Sinwar made the remarks in messages addressed to various Muslim officials, who had condoled with the movement over the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

“This pure blood and the blessed convoys of martyrs will only increase our resilience and strength in confronting the Nazi Zionist occupation until it is expelled and wiped off our land and sanctities,” Sinwar said in the messages.

Such ultimate victory, he added, would be followed by Palestinians’ establishing their “fully sovereign independent state with [the holy occupied city of] al-Quds as its capital.”

Haniyeh’s martyrdom confirmed “that the blood of our leaders and combatants is not more precious than the blood of our Palestinian people," the Hamas leader noted.

He pledged commitment to the principles that used to be championed by Haniyeh, most importantly “the unity of our Palestinian people on the option of Jihad and resistance, and the unification of the word of our Arab and Islamic nation and the rejection of division and disagreement.”

Sinwar said such solidarity would contribute to the formation of a unified front against the Zionist enemy, which he referred to as “the true enemy of our nation, and the greatest threat, driven by its expansionist ambitions to steal the nation's resources and capabilities.”

The former Palestinian leader was assassinated in late July during his visit to the Iranian capital Tehran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of the Islamic Republic’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

MA/Press TV