Hamas libertarian organization fighting for Palestine freedom

From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas is a libertarian organization that fights for the freedom and independence of Palestine, and from this point of view, the assassination of Hamas leaders is aimed at destroying the spirit of the Palestinian people's struggle to end the occupation and achieve the right to self-determination, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Geneva Ali Bahraini said.

He emphasized that by eliminating the Palestinian leaders, Israel seeks to destroy the Palestinian political identity and the inherent right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state.

According to Article 2.1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, the institutions of the Zionist regime must be identified as terrorists, he said, adding, "Based on this, the actions carried out by the Israeli regime against civilians and Palestinian areas are a clear example of terrorism."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bahraini strongly criticized the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, calling this act a gross violation of international law.

He also emphasized the need for more efforts to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

