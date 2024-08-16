Israel not deserve to preside over any of UN institutions

Speaking in a detailed statement at the meeting of the United Nations Disarmament Conference, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini stated that presiding over an institution affiliated to the United Nations requires commitment to the fundamental rules and principles of the international law and also the international collective arrangements.

Tearing up the UN Charter by the ambassador of the criminal Zionist regime before the eyes of the world in the United Nations shows that this fake regime does not adhere to and believe in any of the basic and fundamental principles of the United Nations and international law, Bahreini emphasized.

Israel's non-membership in any of the international treaties, observing on prohibiting the production and use of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), clearly proves that the Israeli regime lacks the minimum qualifications and necessary criteria to lead the international institutions including the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Iran’s envoy maintained.

Referring to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime since its illegal establishment up to the present time, he said that since the outbreak of war in the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime has massacred more than 40,000 people in Gaza, at least two-thirds of whom are innocent women and children.

Deliberate targeting of civilians and also the civilian targets, including hospitals, schools, and places of worship, are the clear examples of war crimes committed by the Israeli regime, he said, adding that starvation, forced displacement of the Palestinian people and use of prohibited weapons such as white phosphorus in Gaza are war crimes against humanity, and the regime authorities must be held accountable for these crimes.

The Israeli cowardly assassination of ex-Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is a clear example of violating the principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter, and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran's ambassador in Geneva added.

