West's silence makes evil Israeli regime more insolent

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yōko Kamikawa on Thursday.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed a range of issues related to the latest regional developments and the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Referring to the continuous exchange of diplomatic delegations between Tehran and Tokyo, especially the presence of the special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister in the swearing-in ceremony of President Pezeshkian, Bagheri said that such events indicate the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat considered the targeting civilian targets, including bombing and destroying schools, mosques, hospitals, and other urban infrastructures and facilities, and the brutal killing of civilians in Gaza over the past 10 months, as a clear example of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

"The main cause of this unbearable situation is the aid of the United States and some other Western countries to the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv on the one hand and the silence and inaction of some other Western countries against the obvious crime of this racist regime on the other hand," he stressed.

Criticizing the approach of the Westerners in the recent session of the United Nations Security Council, which prevented the UNSC from fulfilling its duty in effectively dealing with the Zionist regime, Bagheri Kani cited that experience has proven that being silent in the face of Zionist military and security brutality makes this evil creature more insolent.

Kamikawa, for her part, expressed concern over the increase in tensions in the West Asian region and considered reducing the level of tensions in line with the interests of all parties.

