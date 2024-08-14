‘Iran, Hezbollah will definitely respond to Israel'

Avitar told the Israeli Channel 13 on Wednesday that the retaliatory responses from Iran and Hezbollah are imminent.

However, the date of the reaction is unspecified, he further noted.

Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brick said earlier that the Zionist regime does not have sufficient combat power to gain victory on battlefields.

The intelligence and security agencies in Tel Aviv were evacuated a few days ago over fears of retaliatory attacks from Iran and Hezbollah after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

