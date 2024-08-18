Doha talks on Gaza ceasefire produced no result: Hamas

In his words, US President Joe Biden’s optimism about the outcome of the talks in Qatar does not reflect the true situation.

"The Biden administration is trying to show that the environment is positive. But the first round showed there are no improvements," he told Sky News in an interview.

"The mediators told us that the disagreed points haven't been solved and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu added more conditions on it and made it even more complicated," the Hamas spokesman continued.

Abdulhadi said Biden’s remarks were intended to "keep everything sounding positive in the media" and "keep the Axis of Resistance calm and to stop it responding to the assassination [of Hamas's chief political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last month] and not slip into a regional war".

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

